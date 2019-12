Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 05:17 Hits: 4

There was climate change and there were LGBTIQ rights, there was also my dog

Sign up here to get an email whenever First Dog cartoons are published

Get all your needs met at the First Dog shop if what you need is First Dog merchandise and prints

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/dec/20/the-teenies-the-worst-decade-in-history-what-was-the-defining-thingo