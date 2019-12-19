Donald Trump Has Now Officially Been Impeached By The US Congress And Awaits Trial In Senate

Articles

After nearly 12 hours of debate on Wednesday night, the House voted to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump, which makes him the third president in U.S. history to receive the sanction.

Trump asked for an investigation into Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and he has been facing multiple “federal crimes” allegations after he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Details about the call have been leaked by a whistleblower, and the transcripts were made public, which lead to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launching an inquiry in September 2019. According to NPR, Trump has also been accused of withholding military aid to Ukraine for “personal political gain”.

Politicians on both sides in the House of Representatives voted on whether to proceed with the inquiry after two articles of impeachment were moved against the US leader, and the vote on the first article has come back with an agreement for impeachment. The first article is an abuse of power, and the politicians voted 230 for and 197 against.

The vote for the second article of impeachment, which is obstruction of Congress, also came back with a green light, with 229 votes for and 198 against.

The impeachment will lead to a trial in the Republican-led Senate, where a two-thirds vote is required to remove him from office.

This is what Trump posted on Twitter:

