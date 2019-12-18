Tragic Story Shows That Domestic Violence Has No Face

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019

If you check out Megan Montgomery’s social media, you would see a beautiful, smiling woman, who seems to be in the prime of her life. If you scroll through her social media accounts, you would see photos of her with her husband, and the classic “Aww” comments.

However, what most people don’t know is her story of being in an abusive relationship with her husband. The story starts with him being arrested shortly after they got married, and ends 10 months later with him shooting her until she loses her life in a parking lot.

The story was shared by Brad Norred, one of the people that was out with Megan the night she was killed, and he detailed how her estranged husband had come to their table, put his hand on her neck, and took her out of the building.

Megan went with her husband Jason McIntosh willingly, but everyone that has been familiar with abusive relationships knows that “willingly” is not always what it seems. She was maybe trying to protect the people she was with at the moment, or she taught that staying at the table is more dangerous to her and everyone else than going out with him.

It has been reported that the couple had a volatile relationship from the start, and that both had restraining orders against the other at one point. Jason McIntosh, an ex-cop, claimed to love her, though, even though he had been arrested for domestic violence and had bailed out a few times prior to that evening.

Feminist News has since shared Megan’s story on Facebook, as well as photos from the couple’s wedding in order to illustrate how invisible domestic violence can be.

Many perpetrators manage to convince their victims that the violence happens because of them, that it’s their fault, that ‘it’s not that bad’, etc. Many women shared their own experiences with an abusive relationship in the comments, and most of them agreed on one thing: How terrifying it was to try to leave.

Domestic violence murders have been on the rise in recent years, and we can all agree that domestic violence victims are not protected as well as they should. One of the main reasons for this is that victims are not always willing to cooperate because they fear that the perpetrator might harm them if they find out. Some estimates say that domestic violence victims recant their testimony up to 70% of the time, and that’s why we need to push for evidence-based prosecution, without requiring victim testimony.

The post Tragic Story Shows That Domestic Violence Has No Face appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/tragic-story-shows-that-domestic-violence-has-no-face/