Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019

It’s a bull’s-eye. Fallon Sherrock has made history by becoming the first woman to ever beat a man at the world darts championship. The 25-year-old Sherrock, of Milton Eynes, England, defeated the 77th-ranked male darts player, Ted Evetts, during the first round of the PDC World Darts Championship on Tuesday. “I am happy I made...

