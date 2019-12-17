The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trans reforms will not diminish cis women's rights, says Holyrood

Draft bill would make it simpler for trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate

Reforms aimed at simplifying how transgender people change the sex on their birth certificates will not diminish the rights of cis women, the Scottish government has pledged as it seeks to strike a balance on an issue that has polarised opinion and divided the Scottish National party.

Holyrood’s social security secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, acknowledged in her opening remarks to the draft bill, which opened for consultation on Tuesday, that some organisations have made cis women feel “uncomfortable and less safe” in their attempts to be trans-inclusive.

