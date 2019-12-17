Colombia: Bogotá’s first female mayor marries same-sex partner

Articles

Claudia López will become the first openly lesbian mayor in the traditionally conservative, Catholic country

The first woman to be elected mayor of Colombia’s capital city has married her partner in a private civil ceremony before taking office.

Claudia López announced her wedding to Angélica Lozano late on Monday by sharing an enthusiastic message and several photographs on social media.

¡Rumbo al momento más feliz de mi vida!

¡Te amo mi Angelica divina! ¡Gracias por existir y por amarme siempre. Te prometo honrarte y amarte toda la vida!

¡Gracias a la vida por este año maravilloso: me gradué del doctorado, gané la Alcaldía y me casé con el amor de mi vida! pic.twitter.com/Za3njCHUW5

