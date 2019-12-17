The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Colombia: Bogotá’s first female mayor marries same-sex partner

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Claudia López will become the first openly lesbian mayor in the traditionally conservative, Catholic country

The first woman to be elected mayor of Colombia’s capital city has married her partner in a private civil ceremony before taking office.

Claudia López announced her wedding to Angélica Lozano late on Monday by sharing an enthusiastic message and several photographs on social media.

¡Rumbo al momento más feliz de mi vida!
¡Te amo mi Angelica divina! ¡Gracias por existir y por amarme siempre. Te prometo honrarte y amarte toda la vida!
¡Gracias a la vida por este año maravilloso: me gradué del doctorado, gané la Alcaldía y me casé con el amor de mi vida! pic.twitter.com/Za3njCHUW5

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/dec/17/colombia-bogota-claudia-lopez-first-female-mayor-marries-same-sex-partner

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version