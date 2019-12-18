We victims of hate crime can use anger as a force for good | Christine Hannigan

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 07:00 Hits: 5

The homophobic attack I suffered on a London bus has alerted me to oppression everywhere – and the need for a united front

It was a surreal, nearly out-of-body experience to sit frozen in panic on the tube, as I realised the people around me reading tabloids and scrolling through newsfeeds were looking at a photo of Melania Geymonat and me. The previous week, I went about my normal life, albeit with a headache and a bruised face, in the city that afforded me anonymity. But the sensationalised coverage of the “London bus attack” warped last summer into a dystopian, invasive episode.

Related: Do these homophobic attacks mean we’ll again have to hide our same-sex relationships? | Amelia Abraham

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/dec/18/victims-hate-crime-anger-homophobic-attack-london-bus