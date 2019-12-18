The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Maternity Action report: A vicious circle – The relationship between NHS charges for maternity care, destitution, and violence against women and girls

Pregnant migrant women’s experiences of poverty and destitution are inextricably linked to experiences of violence against women and girls (VAWG), and NHS maternity charging further exacerbates this. This is according to a November 2019 report (pdf) from Maternity Action on the interrelation between NHS charges for maternity care, destitution and violence against women and girls. …

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/maternity-action-report-a-vicious-circle-the-relationship-between-nhs-charges-for-maternity-care-destitution-and-violence-against-women-and-girls/

