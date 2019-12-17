Fifth Google worker-activist fired in a month says company is targeting the vulnerable

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019

Kathryn Spiers says tech company is targeting employee activists who are pushing back against recent policy changes

Google fired another employee activist on Friday, the fifth termination of an employee engaged in workplace organizing in less than a month.

Kathryn Spiers, a 21-year-old security engineer who had worked for Google since February 2018, was suspended from work on 25 November – the same day that four other worker activists were fired for what the company described as “intentional and often repeated violations of our longstanding data security policies”.

