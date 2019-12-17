The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Netflix show portraying Jesus as gay sparks anger in Brazil

Petition signed by two million people calls for First Temptation of Christ to be removed from streaming service

A comedy on Netflix depicting Jesus as a gay man has prompted widespread anger in Brazil with almost two million people signing a petition calling on the streaming service to remove the show.

The First Temptation of Christ was created by Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos and portrays Jesus bringing home his presumed boyfriend Orlando to meet the Holy Family.

