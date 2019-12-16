Hallmark reverses 'wrong decision' to pull ads with same-sex brides

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 16 December 2019 12:47

Decision to pull several ads for the wedding planning site Zola launched a storm of protest and calls to #BoycottHallmarkChannel

The Hallmark Channel, reversing what it called a “wrong decision” said on Sunday it would reinstate commercials featuring same-sex couples it pulled following a complaint from a conservative group.

The decision by Crown Media, Hallmark’s parent company, to pull several ads for the wedding planning site Zola featuring two brides kissing at the altar launched a storm of protest. Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and William Shatner criticized the move and the hashtag #BoycottHallmarkChannel was trending on Twitter at one point.

