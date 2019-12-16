Hallmark reverses 'wrong decision' to pull ads with same-sex brides

Category: Sex Hits: 12
Decision to pull several ads for the wedding planning site Zola launched a storm of protest and calls to #BoycottHallmarkChannel
The Hallmark Channel, reversing what it called a “wrong decision” said on Sunday it would reinstate commercials featuring same-sex couples it pulled following a complaint from a conservative group.
The decision by Crown Media, Hallmark’s parent company, to pull several ads for the wedding planning site Zola featuring two brides kissing at the altar launched a storm of protest. Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and William Shatner criticized the move and the hashtag #BoycottHallmarkChannel was trending on Twitter at one point.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2019/dec/16/hallmark-channel-reverses-wrong-decision-pull-ads-same-sex-brides-zola