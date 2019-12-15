BoycottHallmark: celebrities wade into row over withdrawn same-sex ads

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 15 December 2019 19:53 Hits: 7

Conservative group One Million Moms opposed Zola ads

Celebrities and LGBTQ advocacy groups join backlash

The Hallmark Channel faced bitter criticism on Sunday over its decision to pull ads for a wedding-planning website featuring two brides kissing at the altar, following a complaint from a conservative advocacy group.

Hallmark approved a commercial where a heterosexual couple kissed. All kisses, couples and marriages are equal

