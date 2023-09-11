Robin Roberts and partner Amber Laign have tied the knot

Articles

Good Morning America (GMA) anchor Robin Roberts married her longtime partner Amber Laign on Friday in an “intimate” ceremony in the backyard of their home.

Roberts shared two of the couple’s wedding photos on social media over the weekend.

“An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!” she wrote. “We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!”

On Instagram, she also shared video highlights from the reception, including a dance-off between her nephew and GMA weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson, and the moment when her siblings entered to give their toasts to the tune of Montel Jordan’s 1995 hit “This Is How We Do It.”

“Thought for sure they’d go with a gospel tune, nope!” Roberts wrote of her siblings’ song choice.

Out GMA weekend co-host Gio Benitez also shared a video of Roberts and Laign’s first dance to JVKE’s “golden hour,” as well as another dance-off between himself and Johnson to House of Pain’s “Jump Around.”

As GMA noted, the couple have been together for 18 years, after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends in 2005. In mid-August, GMAthrew an on-air lesbian bachelorette beach party for the couple. It included a tear-inducing gift, a musical performance, and a gay man popping out of a cake.

“My friend Alex, her friend Bert, finally said, ‘Enough, you two are going to meet,’” Laign, a massage therapist, told GMA last month. “I remember just walking up and she’s just beautiful, and she took my breath away, and she still does.”

Roberts announced the couple’s engagement in January. “It was something we had talked about, but we had put it off,” she told motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein at the time, noting that Laign’s 2022 breast cancer diagnosis slowed their walk down the aisle.

Roberts herself has also faced multiple health issues over the course of the couple’s relationship. She revealed in 2007 that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer, and in 2012 she shared her myelodysplastic syndrome diagnosis, a condition in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow do not mature or become healthy blood cells.

Last year, however, the couple finally decided to tie the knot over dinner at a Connecticut restaurant.

“We took the calamari rings and we slapped them on each other’s fingers and we just proposed to one another,” Roberts told GMA in August. “Now looking back, it was pretty fitting for us to not have a down on one knee [proposal] and one person doing it … it was just us hanging out in our little hole-in-the-wall Mexican spot and putting calamari rings on each other and saying, ‘Let’s go. Let’s do it.’”

“I never thought I would be planning not just a wedding but a honeymoon,” Roberts told Extra in March. “When you grow up and you know that you’re gay, especially older, you think that’s never gonna happen. You’re never gonna have the wedding, you’re never gonna have the honeymoon. And so now, to be talking about it, and [for] it [to] be so embraced by folks… it’s quite special.”

“Many people go into marriage hoping for and looking for what Amber and I already know we have,” Roberts told GMA of the couple’s 18-year relationship. “And so ours is a celebration. We’ve been living our happily ever after through all the ups and downs, so it’s a celebration.”

