Marjorie Taylor Greene promotes con man who says he had sex with Obama

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appears to think a con man who has peddled salacious stories about former President Barack Obama would “steal the show” at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Given that the Republican party’s current leader, former President Donald Trump, has also been described as a con artist and essentially launched his political career peddling lies about Obama as well, she might have a point.

Earlier this week, ahead of former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s much-touted interview with Larry Sinclair, Greene posted a meme featuring an photo of the 61-year-old convicted felon alongside the logo for CPAC 2023 and the text “The Guy Who Banged Obama.”

“I think he’d steal the show!” Green wrote in the post. Notably, the 2023 edition of CPAC already happened this past spring.

The author of the supposed 2009 tell-all Barack Obama & Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, Sex, Lies & Murder?, Sinclair has claimed for years that in 1999, he smoked crack and had sex with the former president. There’s no evidence beyond Sinclair’s wild claim, however, that the story is true.

As Politico reported in 2008, Sinclair has a long rap sheet that is dominated by charges of fraud. That same year, he accepted $100,000 from the website Whitehouse.com for submitting to a polygraph test to verify his claims, the results of which reportedly “indicated deception.”

Carlson has touted Sinclair’s claims for nearly as long as the convicted con artist has been making them. On Wednesday, the former Fox News host, who was fired by the conservative cable network in April over emails containing racist language, posted an interview with Sinclair on X (formerly Twitter). Carlson has been widely criticized for re-airing Sinclair’s highly dubious claims.

