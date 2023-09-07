Articles

The suspect, 19, has been held on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm after two men were stabbed in Clapham on 13 August

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homophobic attack outside a nightclub in south London in which two men were stabbed, police have said.

Two men were taken to hospital after the incident in Clapham on 13 August. They have since been discharged.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/sep/07/man-arrested-in-connection-with-homophobic-attack-outside-london-nightclub