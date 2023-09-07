The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Man arrested in connection with homophobic attack outside London nightclub

Category: Sex Hits: 4

The suspect, 19, has been held on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm after two men were stabbed in Clapham on 13 August

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homophobic attack outside a nightclub in south London in which two men were stabbed, police have said.

Two men were taken to hospital after the incident in Clapham on 13 August. They have since been discharged.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/sep/07/man-arrested-in-connection-with-homophobic-attack-outside-london-nightclub

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version