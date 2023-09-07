Trans and Orthodox Jewish: the struggle for acceptance in conservative religion – video

Articles

In August 2022, Talia Avrahami was living a normal life as an Orthodox Jewish teacher in New York City with her husband and daughter. But a month later, the Orthodox school she taught at dismissed her after parents found out she is transgender, creating a fierce debate within the traditionally conservative community. Since then, she has been fighting to return to her life as a religious transgender woman – and to further the acceptance of other transgender people within Orthodox Judaism.

