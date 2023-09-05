Hong Kong’s top court rules in favour of legal recognition for same-sex couples

Articles

Judges call for alternative framework to marriage in partial victory for city’s LGBTQ+ community

Hong Kong must provide an alternative to marriage in order to legally recognise the rights of same-sex couples, the city’s highest court has declared, opening the way for civil unions.

However, it rejected appeals against current laws that restrict marriage to heterosexual couples and refuse to recognise overseas same-sex marriages, despite majority support among the population.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/05/hong-kong-top-court-legal-recognition-same-sex-couples