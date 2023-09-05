The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Hong Kong’s top court rules in favour of legal recognition for same-sex couples

Category: Sex Hits: 9

Judges call for alternative framework to marriage in partial victory for city’s LGBTQ+ community

Hong Kong must provide an alternative to marriage in order to legally recognise the rights of same-sex couples, the city’s highest court has declared, opening the way for civil unions.

However, it rejected appeals against current laws that restrict marriage to heterosexual couples and refuse to recognise overseas same-sex marriages, despite majority support among the population.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/05/hong-kong-top-court-legal-recognition-same-sex-couples

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version