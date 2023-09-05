Henderson criticised by LGBTQ+ fans group for ‘positive’ Saudi interview

Category: Sex Hits: 6
Jordan Henderson’s presence in Saudi Arabia could be “more harmful” to the local LGBTQ+ community, according to a leading gay rights group, after the England midfielder suggested his move to the country where homosexuality is illegal could be a “positive”.
Henderson, a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights when Liverpool captain, told the Athletic (£), in his first interview since his £12m move to the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, that he has been hurt by the criticism he has received and that his views have not changed.Continue reading...
