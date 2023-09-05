Henderson criticised by LGBTQ+ fans group for ‘positive’ Saudi interview

Articles

Pride in Football says player’s presence may be more harmful

Henderson spoke of ‘hurt’ at anger over move

Jordan Henderson’s presence in Saudi Arabia could be “more harmful” to the local LGBTQ+ community, according to a leading gay rights group, after the England midfielder suggested his move to the country where homosexuality is illegal could be a “positive”.

Henderson, a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights when Liverpool captain, told the Athletic (£), in his first interview since his £12m move to the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, that he has been hurt by the criticism he has received and that his views have not changed.

