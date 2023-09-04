‘I had a panic the night my mum came to see it’: Jonathan Harvey on writing Beautiful Thing

Articles

Published on Monday, 04 September 2023

‘I wanted to write a play about two boys falling in love and give it a happy ending. During the Aids crisis, it was unusual for a gay character to be alive at the end of a drama’

I wrote Beautiful Thing quickly in the summer of 1992. It came from the heart. The age of consent debate was going on – back then, gay men had to be 21 to have sex. The rhetoric used in parliament was so archaic, with words like “buggery” and “sodomy”. I wanted to write a play about two boys falling in love, and give it a happy ending. During the Aids crisis, it was unusual for a gay character to still be alive at the end of a drama. Class was important, too. Gay characters in Merchant Ivory films went punting, but if you were working class on screen, you would end up becoming a rent boy and selling your arse for 20 Woodbine cigarettes. My own experience, however, was that tolerance and acceptance were not just the privilege of the upper and middle classes.

