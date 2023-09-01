Right-wing trolls are absolutely losing their minds over Kathy Griffin’s luncheon for Dylan Mulvaney

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 17:00 Hits: 7

Kathy Griffin recently hosted a luncheon for transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, and of course far-right trolls on social media are losing their minds over it. Earlier this week, a photo of the guests at Griffin’s event began circulating on social media, with right-wing trolls posting truly vile anti-trans and sexist comments in response.

As Griffin explained in a video posted to TikTok earlier this week, she has been hosting “salons” recently in an effort to bring back “the art of conversation.”

“You get a group of people together around a meal and everybody goes around the table and introduces themselves,” Griffin explained. “We get to know one another and there’s no phones allowed at the table… there’s usually a guest of honor.”

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

Most recently, she hosted a luncheon in honor of Mulvaney, who shot to fame over the past year thanks to her “Days of Girlhood” videos on TikTok. The series documenting her transition has earned Mulvaney over 12 million followers across both TikTok and Instagram, while also making her a target for anti-trans hate.

The star-studded guestlist at Griffin’s event for Mulvaney included Rosie O’Donnell, Margaret Cho, Sia, Pamela Adlon, and journalists Meredith Lynch, Mosha Lundström, and Taylor Lorenz.

On Thursday, Griffin posted video from the luncheon to her social media channels, calling the event “a real barnburner,” noting that everyone who attended tested for COVID ahead of time.

Let me tell you, this lunch, “salon” was a real barnburner. Just look at this group of women. No phones were allowed at the table! Just a lot of laughs and real conversation. How many people can you name? And yes, we ALL covid tested before the salon. Safety first! pic.twitter.com/D0DEQioo0v August 31, 2023

Griffin’s reassurance about COVID testing appears to be in response to attacks on Lorenz, who has become a target of right-wing trolls for her criticism on social media of people who don’t wear masks at large gatherings.

Sure enough, on Thursday, conservative website The Washington Free Beacon posted a “satirical” piece accusing Lorenz of trying to “murder” Mulvaney by not wearing a mask to the luncheon. On X (formerly Twitter), Libs of TikTok accused Lorenz of hypocrisy for “partying maskless.” Lorenz is the journalist responsible for exposing former real estate agent Chaya Raichik as the owner and sole operator of the Libs of TikTok account, which spreads anti-LGBTQ+ misinformation.

Other right-wing troll focused their sexist and anti-trans comments on the group photo from the luncheon, with many writing that the women pictured would greet them at the gates of hell.

The first thing you see when you die pic.twitter.com/9fIyo1Hjlb August 30, 2023

POV: you just flew the plane in and wake up in heaven to your 72 virgins pic.twitter.com/RdqYA4SoQi August 30, 2023

Griffin, no stranger to online harassment, appears to be taking the hate with a heaping grain of salt. “You guys, the far right anti LGBT, anti choice, anti female, pro nazi bunch is losing their sh*t over this photo of yesterday’s luncheon salon,” she tweeted along with a laughing emoji.

You guys, the far right anti LGBT, anti choice, anti female, pro nazi bunch is losing their sh*t over this photo of yesterday’s luncheon salon. https://t.co/JLa6Y1xaVg August 30, 2023

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/09/right-wing-trolls-are-absolutely-losing-their-minds-over-kathy-griffins-luncheon-for-dylan-mulvaney/