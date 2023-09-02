The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chasten Buttigieg, Lauren Boebert, the drag queen who ruled an empire

During the end of summer, the internet typically calms down, but Chasten Buttigieg getting punked and the Pope losing his cool shook things up. Plus, a drag queen who ruled an empire has become the latest member of California’s Hall of Fame.

Here are this week’s most popular positive stories with some fun social media posts tossed in too. Like seeing uplifting content like this? Sign up for our Good News email.

Vapid sorority sisters get schooled in federal court

When some sisters sued to stop trans women from joining their sorority, the judge noted that their lawsuit was so basic that the women didn’t even lay out any logical reasoning for their case.

Judges have been ruling against Mean Girls left and right lately. Parents can’t yank kids out of class over a book about a puppy and Georgia can’t ban gender-affirming care.

But who can forget the judge who told parents to go sit down and leave the kids alone?

Country singer Ty Herndon’s wedding was a star-studded affair

The “country chic” affair had over 300 guests!

No one knew these older celebrities were trans women

From actresses and models to innovators and politicians, these women flew under the radar.

The best worst DJ in the world?

Could queer-owned businesses be key to unseating Lauren Boebert?

She’s incredibly unpopular – and political power in her district is starting to shift to the left.

Mississippi just elected its first gay state legislator

Fabian Nelson is determined to repeal an infamous anti-LGBTQ+ law.

Voters are concerned about GOP’s anti-LGBTQ+ school policies

Republicans say parents want to ban LGBTQ+ issues from schools. They’re dead wrong.

The cutest couple on TikTok is a Canadian Himbo and a Gen Z Witch

Queer icons are going to dominate your TV screens this fall

Four highly anticipated films will be released in the coming months.

Anti-trans attacks aren’t the winning election issue the right thinks it is

The right keeps losing elections and irritating voters with its anti-LGBTQ+ attacks.

Doctor Who comes out as queer

Actor Ncuti Gatwa, who will play The Doctor in the upcoming seasons of the long-running British sci-fi series Doctor Who, sheepishly recounted his awkward gay moment on the Barbie set with Ryan Gosling.

Other Good Stuff

I hope you have a great weekend. And don’t forget, as our friend Anna says, there are only two rules in life: “Don’t be a sh**ty person – and try to have some fun.”

