Who is Zooey Zephyr? Where does she stand on LGBTQ+ rights?

Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D) made history in 2022 by becoming the first out transgender individual ever to be elected to the Montana legislature. She specifically sought public office to help fight anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and her political record reflects her work on behalf of the queer community.

Zooey Zephyr At a Glance

Location: Missoula, Montana

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Race/Ethnicity: White

Gender Identity: Female

Sexual Orientation: Bisexual

Pronouns: She/Her

LGBTQ+ Ally: Yes

Biography

Born in Billings, Montana in 1988, Zephyr graduated from the University of Washington with a B.A. in business administration and creative writing in 2011.

She attended graduate school at the University of Montana and, over seven years, worked full-time staff in its biology department and as a program administrator in its provost’s office. She also became a top-ranking competitive tournament fighter in the video game Super Smash Bros. in 2014.

In 2020, she testified to the Montana legislature against a bill restricting name and gender changes on government documents. In March 2021, she decided to run for a state representative seat, and in 2022, she won it.

Zephyr gained national fame when, in April 2023, Republicans kicked Zephyr out of the House chamber after she boldly spoke out against their transphobic legislation. She announced her re-election campaign in April 2023 and her engagement to trans journalist Erin Reed in May 2023.

Zephyr’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues

As a bisexual trans woman, Zephyr has regularly opposed a wide range of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Same-sex marriage

Zephyr supports same-sex marriage since she herself intends to marry a woman. Her partner, trans journalist Erin Reed, told NBC News that it’ll be “a nice, big, queer wedding.”

Trans children in sports

In a May 2023 interview, Zephyr said bills targeting trans participation in sports are part of escalating political attempts to eradicate of trans people from public life entirely.

She said, as a legislator, her goal is to help Republicans “understand the harm” sports bans and other anti-trans laws are causing to “stop these harmful bills from coming altogether.”

Transgender access to public bathrooms

In a May 2023 WYNC interview, Zephyr said that the current wave of anti-trans bills “began initially with a failed attempt at bathroom bans.” Such bans have been passed in at least nine states, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

Don’t say gay/LGBTQ+ discussions in schools

During the 2023 Pride season, Zephyr spoke at a West Palm Beach Pride event. She told Newsweek that she felt it was especially important to appear in Florida to oppose its recent wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, including its infamous Parental Rights in Education Act (also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law). The law bans instructions on LGBTQ+ identity in K-8 schools and restricts “age-appropriate” LGBTQ+ discussions in 9-12 classrooms.

“These discriminatory policies don’t end at state borders,” Zephyr said. “I wanted to show that we were willing to come down here and plant the flag of queer joy and say, ‘We are not going back into the closet.’ If [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis and others like him continue to push this hateful and discriminatory legislation, they will wind up in footnotes of history because love wins in the end.”

Bans on all-ages drag performances

In February 2023, Zephyr spoke against a broadly written anti-drag bill, noting that such bans seek to punish LGBTQ+ families for sharing a unique and age-appropriate community art form with their own kids. Such bans are also pushed by legislators who consider LGBTQ+ people to be pedophiles, she added.

Discriminations protections

Zephyr opposes religious “right to discriminate” bills, so-called conversion therapy, LGBTQ+ panic defenses for violence as well as other legislation limiting the civil rights of LGBTQ+ people, such as bans on LGBTQ+-inclusive library books and bans on gender-affirming care for trans youth.

On her website, Zephyr said to effectively fight anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination, “we first need to elect more LGBTQ people to office.” She added, “Having LGBTQ people in the room where the laws are being written helps shift the conversation to be more equitable and reduces the likelihood of harmful legislation arising.”

Zephyr’s career

Graduated from the University of Washington with a B.A. in business administration and creative writing in 2011

Attended graduate school at University of Montana (UM)

Worked as full-time staff in UM biology department and provost’s office

Worked as an activist for LGBTQ+ and other marginalized people

Elected to Montana State House in 2022

In conclusion

While Zephyr also advocates for housing inequality, health care, infrastructure, and climate change, she has centered LGBTQ+ human rights in her political work and activism.

