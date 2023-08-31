Texas supreme court allows ban on transgender youth care to take effect

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 31 August 2023 23:15 Hits: 4

Meanwhile, a federal judge temporarily blocks law that drag show artists fear will be used to shut them down or put them in jail

The Texas supreme court allowed a new state law banning gender-affirming care for minors to take effect on Friday, setting up Texas to be the most populous state with such restrictions on transgender children.

Legal advocates who sued on behalf of the families and doctors, including the American Civil Liberties Union, called the law and the high court’s decision Thursday “cruel”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/aug/31/texas-transgender-kids-health-care-ban-supreme-court