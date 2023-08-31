The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Texas supreme court allows ban on transgender youth care to take effect

Category: Sex Hits: 4

Meanwhile, a federal judge temporarily blocks law that drag show artists fear will be used to shut them down or put them in jail

The Texas supreme court allowed a new state law banning gender-affirming care for minors to take effect on Friday, setting up Texas to be the most populous state with such restrictions on transgender children.

Legal advocates who sued on behalf of the families and doctors, including the American Civil Liberties Union, called the law and the high court’s decision Thursday “cruel”.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/aug/31/texas-transgender-kids-health-care-ban-supreme-court

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version