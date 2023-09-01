I have never, in my adult life, felt less safe to be openly gay in public in the US | Dan Clark

Articles

After coming out of the closet two decades ago, I never thought I’d go back in. But homophobia seems to be acceptable again

When I came out of the closet in rural, upstate New York almost two decades ago, I never thought I’d go back in. I was wrong.

In the last few months, I’ve started to change my appearance to accommodate a growing hostility toward the LGBTQ+ community in the US – even in New York, a state often touted as a beacon for queer communities.

Dan Clark is a broadcast journalist in New York, where he produces and hosts a weekly, statewide public affairs program and podcast for the state’s PBS member stations

