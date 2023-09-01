Canada warning over US travel comes at ‘concerning time’, LGBTQ+ groups say

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 15:00 Hits: 1

Canadian advocacy groups alarmed by anti-LGBTQ+ laws in America and say legislation is having an impact across the border

Canadian LGBTQ+ rights and civil liberties organizations are speaking out about the rise in hostile laws and hate crimes in the United States.

The development comes after the Canadian government earlier this week warned LGBTQ+ Canadian citizens about the risks of visiting the US due to a growing wave of anti-LGBTQ+ local laws.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/01/canada-us-travel-warning-advisory-lgbtq