The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Canada warning over US travel comes at ‘concerning time’, LGBTQ+ groups say

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Canadian advocacy groups alarmed by anti-LGBTQ+ laws in America and say legislation is having an impact across the border

Canadian LGBTQ+ rights and civil liberties organizations are speaking out about the rise in hostile laws and hate crimes in the United States.

The development comes after the Canadian government earlier this week warned LGBTQ+ Canadian citizens about the risks of visiting the US due to a growing wave of anti-LGBTQ+ local laws.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/01/canada-us-travel-warning-advisory-lgbtq

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version