Colin Spencer also made gay theatre history as a playwright | Letter

His play Spitting Image about a gay partnership broke new ground in the West End, says Colin Chambers

Also among the many activities in the protean Colin Spencer’s impressive array of achievements (Obituary, 27 August) was writing plays. He was represented by the leading play agent Peggy Ramsay, and in 1968, not long after the end of censorship, he earned a footnote in theatre history.

His play Spitting Image, about a male couple, one of whom becomes pregnant, transferred from Hampstead to the Duke of York’s, where it was booed on the opening night, but laid claim to being the first West End play to deal explicitly with a gay partnership without their sexuality being seen as a source of apprehension.

Colin Chambers

Warningcamp, West Sussex

