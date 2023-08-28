California school district sued over new policy that could forcibly out trans kids

Articles

Published on Monday, 28 August 2023

State attorney general Rob Bonta filed lawsuit against schools having to notify parents if their children change gender identity

California’s attorney general sued a southern California school district on Monday over its new policy requiring schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns, the latest blow in an intensifying battle between a handful of school districts and the state about the rights of trans kids and their parents.

Rob Bonta, the attorney general, said policies like the one adopted by Chino valley unified school district would forcibly out transgender students and threaten their wellbeing. But the district’s board president and supporters say parents have a right to know the decisions their children are making in schools.

