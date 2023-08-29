The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘Our lives are under attack’: one in two trans Australians have experienced hate, report reveals

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Data from the Trans Justice Project and the Victorian Pride Lobby also shows anti-trans hatred has increased over the last three years

LGBTQ+ advocates are calling for stronger legal protections after the largest survey of transgender and gender-diverse Australians revealed harassment and violence towards the community is widespread and escalating rapidly.

In the past 12 months, one in two trans Australians have experienced some form of hate and one in 10 experienced violence, the report Fuelling Hate – put together by the Trans Justice Project and the Victorian Pride Lobby – revealed.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/aug/29/our-lives-are-under-attack-one-in-two-trans-australians-have-experienced-hate-report-reveals

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version