‘Our lives are under attack’: one in two trans Australians have experienced hate, report reveals

Data from the Trans Justice Project and the Victorian Pride Lobby also shows anti-trans hatred has increased over the last three years

LGBTQ+ advocates are calling for stronger legal protections after the largest survey of transgender and gender-diverse Australians revealed harassment and violence towards the community is widespread and escalating rapidly.

In the past 12 months, one in two trans Australians have experienced some form of hate and one in 10 experienced violence, the report Fuelling Hate – put together by the Trans Justice Project and the Victorian Pride Lobby – revealed.

