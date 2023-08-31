Canada issues travel advisory for LGBTQ+ residents visiting US

Category: Sex Hits: 1
Canadian government issues warning after numerous discriminatory laws passed in Republican-controlled states
LGBTQ+ citizens are at risk when traveling to the US due to numerous discriminatory laws passed at state level, the Canadian government has warned.
“Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons. Check relevant state and local laws,” the government’s website reads.Continue reading...
