The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Canada issues travel advisory for LGBTQ+ residents visiting US

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Canadian government issues warning after numerous discriminatory laws passed in Republican-controlled states

LGBTQ+ citizens are at risk when traveling to the US due to numerous discriminatory laws passed at state level, the Canadian government has warned.

“Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons. Check relevant state and local laws,” the government’s website reads.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/aug/31/canada-travel-warning-lgbtq-residents-us

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version