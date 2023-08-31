The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Mississippi elects openly gay lawmaker for first time in state’s history

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Victory for Fabian Nelson, a Democrat, leaves Louisiana as only state never to have elected LGBTQ+ person to its legislature

The US state of Mississippi has elected an openly gay person to its legislature for the first time ever.

Fabian Nelson’s victory this week left Louisiana as the only American state which had never elected an LGBTQ+ person to its legislature. And it served up a salve of sorts to a wave of laws passed in Republican-controlled state legislatures that discriminate against LGBTQ+ people, including a ban in Mississippi on gender-affirming hormones or surgery for anyone aged 17 or younger.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/aug/31/mississippi-first-gay-lawmaker-fabian-nelson-legislature

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version