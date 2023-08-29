Lyra McKee mural vandalised in Florida

Category: Sex Hits: 5
Artwork of murdered Northern Ireland writer and activist at Zebra youth centre was defaced with swastika and anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti
A mural of the murdered Northern Ireland writer Lyra McKee has been defaced in the US with a swastika and anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti.
It was one of three artworks vandalised this week at the Zebra youth centre, which provides services to LGBTQ+ people in Orlando, Florida.Continue reading...
