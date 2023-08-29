The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lyra McKee mural vandalised in Florida

Artwork of murdered Northern Ireland writer and activist at Zebra youth centre was defaced with swastika and anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti

A mural of the murdered Northern Ireland writer Lyra McKee has been defaced in the US with a swastika and anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti.

It was one of three artworks vandalised this week at the Zebra youth centre, which provides services to LGBTQ+ people in Orlando, Florida.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/aug/29/lyra-mckee-mural-vandalised-in-florida

