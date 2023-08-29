Ugandan man charged with ‘aggravated homosexuality’ under new law

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 29 August 2023 13:44 Hits: 7

Twenty-year-old could face death penalty after anti-LGBTQ+ legislation was introduced this year

Ugandan prosecutors have charged a man with “aggravated homosexuality” under anti-LGBTQ+ legislation introduced this year that makes the offence punishable by death.

The law – considered one of the harshest of its kind in the world – also includes penalties for consensual same-sex relations of up to life in prison.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/aug/29/uganda-prosecutors-charged-man-aggravated-homosexuality-anti-lgbtq-law