Lebanon LGBTQ+ activists say attacks are distraction from country’s problems

Community reports shift from uneasy tolerance to being scapegoated for socioeconomic crisis
When the Christian extremists of Soldiers of God menaced a bar in Beirut’s nightlife district during a drag show, their members had a chilling message for patrons: “We have warned you a hundred times … this is just the beginning.”
The group, whose members sometimes carry weapons, have repeatedly threatened places associated with Lebanon’s LGBTQ+ community, accusing them of “promoting homosexuality” amid an increase in homophobic rhetoric from the country’s politicians.Continue reading...
