Lebanon LGBTQ+ activists say attacks are distraction from country’s problems

Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Community reports shift from uneasy tolerance to being scapegoated for socioeconomic crisis

When the Christian extremists of Soldiers of God menaced a bar in Beirut’s nightlife district during a drag show, their members had a chilling message for patrons: “We have warned you a hundred times … this is just the beginning.”

The group, whose members sometimes carry weapons, have repeatedly threatened places associated with Lebanon’s LGBTQ+ community, accusing them of “promoting homosexuality” amid an increase in homophobic rhetoric from the country’s politicians.

