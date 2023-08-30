Most Church of England priests back gay marriage, survey finds

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Major shift in attitudes in England since 2014 survey, when only 39% approved of same-sex weddings

Most Church of England priests want the C of E to allow same-sex weddings and to drop its opposition to premarital and gay sex, according to a survey.

In a major shift in attitudes over the past decade, a survey of priests in England conducted by the Times found that more than half supported a change in law to allow clergy to conduct the marriage of gay couples, with 53.4% in favour compared with 36.5% against.

