A thread about older celebrities went viral because people didn’t know they were all trans women

A thread highlighting trans women in old age went viral over the weekend, with users celebrating their lives and achievements. Even more exciting, many people had no clue that the celebrities were transgender and were awed by the realization that trans people have always existed.
From actresses and models to innovators and politicians, these women laid the groundwork for the modern trans movement at a time when going stealth was more common.
“Like many trans people who predate the current era,” one user responded. “They existed. They are part of history.”
“It’s very reassuring that while not at all publicized, we do have elders who are/were alive that existed,” another added.
“Wow I never knew of any of these beautiful ladies! I know that trans people have existed for a long time (probably forever) but I never knew any names,” another chimed in.
One ally highlighted how the thread had lifted them too.
“Love this,” they said. “As a recovering addict, part of the solidarity I feel with trans people is the devastation that comes from knowing how few of you successfully make it to old age, regardless of the reason. It gives me hope to see this, and I hope that it gives some to my trans crew 2”
But even more powerfully, several users rejoiced in the hope the thread gave them.
“Thank you for showing what I have to look forward to. I am so privileged to have been born in the 1990s and transition in my 20s,” one woman responded. “I’m not sure if I would have been strong enough to do it in the 50s or 60s. We deserve to have complete lives and live to our old age.”
Apologies if anyone’s already done so, but I must stan Angela Morley https://t.co/Z9xv0OwPz9gates (@Duncan_Gates) August 26, 2023
Tone Maria Hansen born in 1957. Transition in 1996. And founded the oldest patient org. In Norway. And a former Board member of WPATH. She also recived the King’s Medal of Merit for her work in 2015. pic.twitter.com/82MET9y96Z
Another great addition is Christine Jorgensen (though she deserved a much longer life!) Born May 30th, 1926, she was the first American to undergo sex reassignment surgery at age 26. She was a successful actress and singer who performed headlining acts until her death at age 62. pic.twitter.com/MPv5UctGFi
Wendy Carlos born in 1939.
Transitioned in 1968, is currently 84.
-musician, composer, 3x Grammy winner, and electronic music pioneer.
-composed the scores of ‘A Clockwork Orange, The Shining, and Tron.’
-helped to develop the Moog synthesizer. pic.twitter.com/vWIqxxdk04
Hell yeah, if I can add one more with Jayne County.
Punk rock Icon. Rioted at Stonewall. Johnny Ramone played drums for her before joining the Ramones.
Still makes some kick-ass music. Under appreciated legend. pic.twitter.com/QGnE0WbZSD
I’d add:
Vladimir Luxuria @vladiluxuria, born 24 june 1965
• she transitioned in her early 20s / she is currently 58 years old
• artist, activist and politician, first transgender MP in Europe, organized the first pride festival in Italy pic.twitter.com/DPxVmf0hun
Was expecting to find the gorgeous Roberta Close in this thread, a Brazilian model, very famous in the 80’s. pic.twitter.com/U23EnWUmlB
don’t forget the 69 year old Martine Rothblatt, cofounder of Sirius Satellite Radio and just general queenhttps://t.co/EYOyS6y0AT
