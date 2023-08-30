A thread about older celebrities went viral because people didn’t know they were all trans women

Articles

A thread highlighting trans women in old age went viral over the weekend, with users celebrating their lives and achievements. Even more exciting, many people had no clue that the celebrities were transgender and were awed by the realization that trans people have always existed.

From actresses and models to innovators and politicians, these women laid the groundwork for the modern trans movement at a time when going stealth was more common.

“Like many trans people who predate the current era,” one user responded. “They existed. They are part of history.”

“It’s very reassuring that while not at all publicized, we do have elders who are/were alive that existed,” another added.

“Wow I never knew of any of these beautiful ladies! I know that trans people have existed for a long time (probably forever) but I never knew any names,” another chimed in.

One ally highlighted how the thread had lifted them too.

“Love this,” they said. “As a recovering addict, part of the solidarity I feel with trans people is the devastation that comes from knowing how few of you successfully make it to old age, regardless of the reason. It gives me hope to see this, and I hope that it gives some to my trans crew 2”

But even more powerfully, several users rejoiced in the hope the thread gave them.

“Thank you for showing what I have to look forward to. I am so privileged to have been born in the 1990s and transition in my 20s,” one woman responded. “I’m not sure if I would have been strong enough to do it in the 50s or 60s. We deserve to have complete lives and live to our old age.”

caroline cossey, born aug 31, 1954

• she transitioned at 17 / she is currently 68 years old

• she worked as a model and actress and was also known by the name tula pic.twitter.com/STFg9VWM4S August 24, 2023

georgina beyer, born nov 1957

• she transitioned at 16 / she died age 65

• she was a former sex worker who became the world’s first trans person to be a member of parliament pic.twitter.com/TUNzOvxqhi August 24, 2023

marie pierre pruvot, born nov 11, 1935

• she transitioned around 18 / she is currently 87 years old

• she was a showgirl who performed under the name bambi at the infamous parisian cabaret le carrousel de paris. she eventually became a high school teacher of literature pic.twitter.com/ALB9qFuw0o August 24, 2023

sandra caldwell, born, feb 27, 1952

• she transitioned at 19 / she is currently 71 years old

• she is an actress that lived stealth for the majority of her career, coming out in 2017

• she starred in over 50 roles in tv & film, 1 role being drinka in the cheetah girls movie pic.twitter.com/HRl83bToYu August 24, 2023

maki carousel, born nov 26, 1942

• she transitioned around 19 / she is currently 80 years old

• she is an actress that has been active since 2003 pic.twitter.com/5ccd8gecGQ August 24, 2023

robertina manganaro, born 1958

• she transitioned around 13-14 / she is about 65 years old

• she used to practice medicine before becoming a model and fashion designer

• she became a countess after marrying italian count, gianfranco torelli pic.twitter.com/mwg02InvAt August 24, 2023

jacqueline charlotte dufresnoy, born aug 23, 1931

• she transitioned at 21 / she died at age 75

• she was a performer & one of the most famous trans people in europe. her marriage to her first husband made legal and religious history as it was recognized by the church pic.twitter.com/F4LBpRiln8 August 24, 2023

I’d add legendary travel writer and historian Jan Morris

Born 2 October 1926

Died 20 November 2020 pic.twitter.com/HcC401LzrD August 27, 2023

Apologies if anyone’s already done so, but I must stan Angela Morley https://t.co/Z9xv0OwPz9 gates (@Duncan_Gates) gates (@Duncan_Gates) August 26, 2023

Tone Maria Hansen born in 1957. Transition in 1996. And founded the oldest patient org. In Norway. And a former Board member of WPATH. She also recived the King’s Medal of Merit for her work in 2015. pic.twitter.com/82MET9y96Z August 25, 2023

Another great addition is Christine Jorgensen (though she deserved a much longer life!) Born May 30th, 1926, she was the first American to undergo sex reassignment surgery at age 26. She was a successful actress and singer who performed headlining acts until her death at age 62. pic.twitter.com/MPv5UctGFi August 26, 2023

Wendy Carlos born in 1939.

Transitioned in 1968, is currently 84.

-musician, composer, 3x Grammy winner, and electronic music pioneer.

-composed the scores of ‘A Clockwork Orange, The Shining, and Tron.’

-helped to develop the Moog synthesizer. pic.twitter.com/vWIqxxdk04 August 26, 2023

Hell yeah, if I can add one more with Jayne County.

Punk rock Icon. Rioted at Stonewall. Johnny Ramone played drums for her before joining the Ramones.

Still makes some kick-ass music. Under appreciated legend. pic.twitter.com/QGnE0WbZSD August 25, 2023

I’d add:

Vladimir Luxuria @vladiluxuria, born 24 june 1965

• she transitioned in her early 20s / she is currently 58 years old

• artist, activist and politician, first transgender MP in Europe, organized the first pride festival in Italy pic.twitter.com/DPxVmf0hun August 25, 2023

Was expecting to find the gorgeous Roberta Close in this thread, a Brazilian model, very famous in the 80’s. pic.twitter.com/U23EnWUmlB August 26, 2023

don’t forget the 69 year old Martine Rothblatt, cofounder of Sirius Satellite Radio and just general queenhttps://t.co/EYOyS6y0AT August 26, 2023

