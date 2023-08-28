What happens when one person in a couple transitions? Trans people share what came next

Articles

Published on Monday, 28 August 2023

Two deeply personal plays at Brisbane festival explore what it can be like to come out as trans in a relationship – when ‘plenty have broken because of it’, says one playwright

An ostensibly gay couple sit in marriage counselling, laying bare mundane tribulations in unreliable monologues and duelling dialogues in front of an audience. Who gets stuck doing the dishes? Who hogs the blanket?

It is only during this counselling session in the new comedy-drama play Unconditional that one partner, sweet and socially conservative, finally realises his other half has been chemically transitioning from “he” to “she” for months – without telling him. “Holy shit,” the man says. “Am I straight now?”

