The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

What happens when one person in a couple transitions? Trans people share what came next

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Two deeply personal plays at Brisbane festival explore what it can be like to come out as trans in a relationship – when ‘plenty have broken because of it’, says one playwright

An ostensibly gay couple sit in marriage counselling, laying bare mundane tribulations in unreliable monologues and duelling dialogues in front of an audience. Who gets stuck doing the dishes? Who hogs the blanket?

It is only during this counselling session in the new comedy-drama play Unconditional that one partner, sweet and socially conservative, finally realises his other half has been chemically transitioning from “he” to “she” for months – without telling him. “Holy shit,” the man says. “Am I straight now?”

Sign up for the fun stuff with our rundown of must-reads, pop culture and tips for the weekend, every Saturday morning

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2023/aug/28/what-happens-when-one-person-in-a-couple-transitions-trans-people-share-what-came-next

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version