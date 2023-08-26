Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 26 August 2023 11:00 Hits: 0

They’ve been together for two years, but opening up their relationship has worked for Lorenzo and Felix

• How do you do it? Share the story of your sex life, anonymously

Threesomes can be a bit of a juggling act. I’m thinking: ‘Is our guest at ease? Who are they focusing on? Who am I focusing on?’

After the initial excitement has worn off with another man, I usually end up missing Lorenzo

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2023/aug/26/this-is-how-we-do-it-every-few-weeks-we-both-go-out-on-our-own-and-sleep-with-another-man