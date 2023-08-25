The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Two men injured after another homophobic attack in south London

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Couple, one of whom will be left with a scar, assaulted in Brixton six days after stabbing of two gay men in Clapham

Two men were injured last weekend after the second homophobic attack in south London in six days, prompting politicians and campaigners to blame a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

Michael Smith, 37, a teacher, and his partner, Nat Asabere, 41, a dancer and talent scout, were waiting for a bus on Saturday night in Brixton after attending Black Pride when they were punched repeatedly by a stranger. Smith was left needing stitches to his lower lip and Asabere has suffered headaches since.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/aug/25/two-men-injured-another-homophobic-attack-south-london

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version