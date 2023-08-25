Two men injured after another homophobic attack in south London

Articles

Published on Friday, 25 August 2023

Couple, one of whom will be left with a scar, assaulted in Brixton six days after stabbing of two gay men in Clapham

Two men were injured last weekend after the second homophobic attack in south London in six days, prompting politicians and campaigners to blame a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

Michael Smith, 37, a teacher, and his partner, Nat Asabere, 41, a dancer and talent scout, were waiting for a bus on Saturday night in Brixton after attending Black Pride when they were punched repeatedly by a stranger. Smith was left needing stitches to his lower lip and Asabere has suffered headaches since.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/aug/25/two-men-injured-another-homophobic-attack-south-london