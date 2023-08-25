Texas judge blocks ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors

Category: Sex Hits: 3
Ruling comes on same day Missouri judge rules similar law can take effect, prohibiting doctors giving crucial care to trans youth
A Texas judge on Friday blocked the state’s upcoming ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, the latest in a legal fight over efforts by conservatives to restrict such care around the country.
The decision came on the same day a Missouri judge ruled that a similar law can take effect.Continue reading...
