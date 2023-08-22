The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Man who killed California store owner tore down Pride flag and shouted slurs

Shooter had history of posting hateful content online, sheriff says, and shot Laura Ann Carleton with gun not registered to him

A 27-year-old man who fatally shot a store owner in California had torn down her Pride flag and shouted homophobic slurs, officials said on Monday.

Laura Ann Carleton, 66, who went by “Lauri”, died at the scene of the shooting on Friday outside her Mag.Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen, an unincorporated community in the mountains roughly 60 miles (100km) east of Los Angeles.

