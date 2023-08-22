Prisoners, cruising and Bruce Lee: how the world caught up with artist Martin Wong

Articles

The Chinese-American’s queer, multilingual painting’s used to be difficult to decode. But as a new retrospective of his politically prophetic work becomes a surprise summer hit, has his time finally come?

There’s a painting on show at the new Martin Wong retrospective that demands closer inspection. At first, the 1988 piece entitled Heaven depicts a circular wall, notable for the immaculate detailing on the brickwork. But gaze closer and you see a small black hole in the middle of the painting, a detail that gives the work a loaded queer subtext.

This is typical of the hidden depths to Wong’s work. A child of Chinese immigrants to America, his work explored and celebrated racial and queer identity, gleefully merged cross-cultural references and showcased Wong’s multilingual skills, including references to sign language. He has not always been easy to decode. Martin Clark, director of the Camden Art Centre, admits that there’s a certain cache that comes from being able to properly understand Wong’s work: “If you know, you know,” he says.

