As a queer sports fan, the World Cup was an incredible time. Why is the AFL so different? | Rebecca Shaw

The Matildas were dubbed one of the queerest teams in the tournament. Imagine if men’s sports could get there too

As a queer sports fan, the past few weeks have been incredible. I mean “queer sports fan” in both senses, by the way. I am queer, and I am a sports fan. I am also a fan of queer sports. Never in my 40 years of lesbian living on this Earth have I ever witnessed a more “queer sports” event than the Women’s World Cup (and I’ve played back yard cricket surrounded by butch lesbians in jorts).

Along with queer fans whipped into an absolute frenzy – and straight women on TikTok proclaiming to have been turned bisexual watching – this World Cup also had huge queer player representation. According to Outsports, at least 13% of athletes who attended the WC were out, along with three head coaches. The Matildas were dubbed one of the queerest teams of the tournament, with nine first team and three reserve openly queer players. A single tear is rolling down my face as I salute a portrait of Sam Kerr.

