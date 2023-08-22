Alabama can enforce ban on treatments for trans children, court says

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 12:21 Hits: 4

Decision leaves families of transgender children, who had been receiving puberty blockers and hormones, scrambling for care

A federal appeals court ruled Monday that Alabama can enforce a ban outlawing the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender children, the second such appellate victory for gender-affirming care restrictions that have been adopted by a growing number of Republican-led states.

A three-judge panel of the 11th US circuit court of appeals vacated a judge’s temporary injunction against enforcing the law. The judge has scheduled trial for 2 April on whether to permanently block the law.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/aug/22/alabama-ban-treatments-trans-children