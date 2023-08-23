The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘It’s like a target on our house’: homophobic murder sparks fears for those flying Pride flag

A California woman was shot by a man who tore the flag from her store. How do others feel about keeping it flying?

The Pride flag that hangs outside of Bee’s Knees General Store & Bakery, a cafe and community space in rural Nova Scotia, has been ripped down on four separate occasions. In the most recent instance, in January, the store’s owners, Sue Littleton and Candice Zaina, came in to see it had been trampled and covered in human feces.

“It wouldn’t occur to me to keep it down,” Littleton said. “We’re not going to let this stop us from providing a safe space.”

