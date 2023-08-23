Whoopi Goldberg celebrates her lesbian friends when asked about her sexuality

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 21:00 Hits: 4

Whoopi Goldberg says that women have been asking her about her sexuality “for as long as I’ve been around.”

The most recent woman to broach the topic with the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award winner: Raven-Symonè.

Goldberg joined her former View co-host on the most recent episode of Raven’s iHeartRadio podcast, The Best Podcast Ever, which she co-hosts with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday. The trio discussed The Color Purple and Sister Act star’s iconic career and shared their thoughts on the rise in right-wing attacks on LGBTQ+ rights.

“You don’t dig drag queens? Then don’t go to a drag show! You don’t like gay marriage? Don’t go to a gay wedding!” Goldberg said. “Get out of my face, because I do like it.”

That’s when Raven shifted topics to something she’s apparently been wondering about at least since her days on The View.

“I wanna just dig into your business a little bit,” the host said. “Sometimes, Whoops, you give me lesbian vibes. You give me, like, stud vibes.”

Pearman-Maday jumped in to note that “This is actually just a secret fantasy of Raven’s. I think she just wants everyone to be gay and she’s just really hoping you’re gonna come out right here, right now.”

“Women have been asking me this for as long as I’ve been around,” Goldberg responded. “I am not a lesbian, but I know lots of them, and I’ve played them on television. I have always had lesbian friends because they’re just my friends. I’m not gonna kiss you, but I’ll kiss you over here, I’ll do this but I’m not going to do this… And they’re like, ‘OK!’”

Raven went on to praise Goldberg for her gender presentation.

“There is something beautiful about a woman being able to embrace their masculine and feminine at the same time and wear it so well, like you do,” she said. “It’s fantastic. You’re not either one or the other, you’re just a human living in your body, and it doesn’t really correlate to sexual orientation or any of that — it’s just the way you present.”

“God created us in duality,” Goldberg replied. “We’re both. God does not make mistakes. You know, when people say ‘Oh, you know, it’s this or it’s that,’ it isn’t this or that: It just is.”

