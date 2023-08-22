Person of interest found in AC/DC manager’s 1993 murder after DNA breakthrough

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023 05:25 Hits: 0

Blood on Crispin Dye’s jeans linked to another Sydney crime scene from 2002, LGBTQ+ hate crimes inquiry hears

A forensic breakthrough has identified a person of interest in the unsolved 1993 murder of former AC/DC manager Crispin Dye.

Dye, 41, died on Christmas Day in 1993, a day after he was attacked in Sydney’s Darlinghurst, where he had been celebrating the release of his debut solo album.

