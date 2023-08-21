Articles

Richie and Duane have been together for 42 years. They’ve traveled the world. They’ve performed comedy sketches on TV. And most of all, they loved each other deeply.

The two have a popular Instagram account where they share photos and videos from the past decades together, but one has made the internet’s heart grow as big as their love. The men have recreated some old photos and combined them into one viral reel.

The duo published the reel in June, but it continues to be frequently shared on social media. They thanked fans for the tens of millions of views of their content and noted that Pride “is visibility & we’ve been visible for 42 years.”

While the recreations have garnered the two thousands of new followers, some of their old content is well worth the view too. We’ve rounded up some of the best to make your day a little brighter.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/08/older-gay-couple-goes-viral-for-recreating-their-old-photos/