Kid Rock caught drinking Bud Light right-wingers flip out

Several months after shooting up several cases of Bud Light with an assault rifle, anti-LGBTQ+ musician Kid Rock has been photographed drinking a Bud Light — and right-wingers are losing their minds.

Kid Rock shot up four cases of the beer in early April to protest the beer’s partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulanvey. In his video, he said, “F**k Bud Light, and f**k Anheuser Busch,” naming the beer brand’s parent company. He then threw a middle finger to the camera and added, “Have a terrific day.”

Nearly four months later, the musician was photographed drinking a Bud Light last Thursday while watching country musician Colt Ford perform at the Skydeck venue in Nashville, Tennessee. The celebrity news and gossip website TMZ posted images of Kid Rock holding and drinking from a Bud Light can.

Numerous Twitter users claimed that TMZ’s photo was digitally altered just to humiliate Kid Rock. Others noted that TMZ’s photos had no visible timestamps or additional evidence to prove that it was actually taken last Thursday. However, very few of the photos posted online contain such timestamps.

Other Twitter users claimed that Kid Rock was “set up,” though several Twitter users noted that Kid Rock still sells Bud Light at his Nashville steak restaurant. One Twitter user also noted that, after shooting up Bud Light in April, Kid Rock endorsed a hard seltzer brand called Happy Dad, even though the brand once had a partnership with trans celebrity Caitlyn Jenner.

I saw @TMZ put out a story showing @KidRock drinking Bud Light actually he was drinking a Coors Light can This a lie someone altered it Look at the pic carefully also the blue outline doesn't match the blue can someone took the bud light logo & insert it over the blue on the can pic.twitter.com/1dhP0DZMqt (@1mZerOCool) (@1mZerOCool) August 18, 2023

That last thing you wrote was a doozy. Posting a picture of kid Rock holding a Bud Light without any background verification that it wasn't photoshopped or that it was taken years ago. Garbage clickbait journalism designed to brainwash liberals even more. #pathetic August 21, 2023

MAGA author Nick Adams, a man who has complained about drag queens and teachers “grooming” children, promised to investigate Kid Rock “allegedly” enjoying a can Bud Light in an effort to redeem the musician.

“I am currently conducting a thorough investigation, evaluating confidential photo and video evidence, and interviewing eye witnesses. Kid Rock is an American icon and a patriot. He will be considered innocent until proven guilty,” Adams wrote via Twitter.

Official statement regarding the Kid Rock/Bud Light situation. pic.twitter.com/Ak0kGJHluA August 18, 2023

It’s entirely possible, however, that Kid Rock may have just been drinking a beer that is often among the lowest-priced beers at many concert venues nationwide.

In 2021, Rock berated the audience at a bar in Tennessee, yelling, “You fucking fa***ts with your iPhones out!” Grabbing his crotch, he added, “You can post this dick right here!” He later responded to the controversy saying, “If Kid Rock using the word fa***t offends you, good chance you are one.”

Although Kid Rock styles himself as a hardcore country boy, he grew up in a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house with a tennis court, in-ground swimming pool, and five-car garage on a 5.5-acre estate in the affluent suburbs of southeastern lower Michigan.

