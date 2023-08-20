California shop owner shot dead over LGBTQ+ Pride flag displayed at store

Articles

An man made comments about flag at Laura Ann Carlton’s store in Cedar Glen and killed her before being shot and killed by police

A business owner in California was shot and killed after a dispute over a LGBTQ+ Pride flag displayed outside her store, authorities said.

Officials from the San Bernardino county sheriff’s office said Laura Ann Carleton, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on Friday night.

