Target sees drop in sales after rightwing backlash to Pride merchandise

Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Sales fell 5.4% over the last three months, a higher decline than expectations, according to second-quarter earnings report

The rightwing backlash to the retail giant Target’s Pride Month merchandise contributed to a sharp drop in sales over the last three months, the company announced on Wednesday. Target is reviewing how it will market its Pride Month merchandise next year.

Over the last three months, sales at the retailer fell 5.4%, a higher decline than Wall Street expectations, according to the company’s second-quarter earnings report. The company decreased its profit outlook for the year and said it expects further declines for the rest of the year.

